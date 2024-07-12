Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 408 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

