Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 699 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,624.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,831. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.