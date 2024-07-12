Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $72,627,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,712. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

