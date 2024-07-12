Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 47 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.24 and a 200 day moving average of $333.91. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

