Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Watsco worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $64,908,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 50.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $7.32 on Friday, reaching $496.97. 16,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,339. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $501.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.28. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

