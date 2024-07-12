Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. 65,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.