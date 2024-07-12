Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. 96,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,598. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

