Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $178.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

