Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

MMM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 179,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

