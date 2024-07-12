Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.65. 4,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

