Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,842 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $120,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 828,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

