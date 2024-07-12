Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 169 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,294,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,155,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AIG traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $77.50. 110,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,663. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.