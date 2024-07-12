Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 709 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.