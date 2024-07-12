Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 733 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,421,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after buying an additional 947,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $96.39. 23,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,014. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

