Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 770 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.14. 2,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

