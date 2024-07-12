Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.30. 40,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.29. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.