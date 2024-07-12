Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

