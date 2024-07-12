Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $194.74. 19,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,829. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.38 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

