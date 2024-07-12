Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,207 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $95,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. 529,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,832,852. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $446.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

