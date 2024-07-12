The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 13,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AZEK Trading Up 0.8 %

AZEK traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 1,840,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

