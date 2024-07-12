The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $30.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

