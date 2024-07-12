The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of The Cigna Group worth $246,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.88. 820,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

