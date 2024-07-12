The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

