The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.98

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.98 and last traded at $128.96, with a volume of 178203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

