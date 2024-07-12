The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 322.7% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 23,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,288. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
