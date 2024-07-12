The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 466.4% from the June 15th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 86,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,641. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

