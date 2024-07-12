The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price to $24.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 309,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

