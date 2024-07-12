The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,448,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 18,495.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,683,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 98.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 208,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.01. 446,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.21. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $248.93. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

