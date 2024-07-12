The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,950. The stock has a market cap of $358.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

