The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,183 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,183 ($15.15).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.65) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.93) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,059.50 ($13.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 910.60 ($11.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.46). The company has a market cap of £10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,050.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,959.52). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.