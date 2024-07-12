Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.45 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
About Theratechnologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.