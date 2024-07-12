Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,700. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $455.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

