Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $437.49 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $437.49 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,611,618,116 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

