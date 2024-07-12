Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $4.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.59.

TWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth about $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

