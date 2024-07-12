Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 80,500 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,981,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,466.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,294 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $340,058.16.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $699,834.96.

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00.

Tilly's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Tilly's

Tilly's last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. Tilly's had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly's, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly's from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Tilly's from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly's from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

