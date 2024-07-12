Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141. The firm has a market cap of $233.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

