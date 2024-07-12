Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. 8,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,772. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
