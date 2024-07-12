Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. 8,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,772. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 127,763 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

