TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.18. 299,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

