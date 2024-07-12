TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

