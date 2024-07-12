TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TPI Composites
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites
TPI Composites Price Performance
NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TPI Composites
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Average Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.