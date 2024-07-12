Traders Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $27,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $5,733,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.