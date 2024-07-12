Traders Buy Large Volume of Rivian Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 266,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 196,964 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 9.4 %

RIVN stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 45,885,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,159,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

