Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sanofi Call Options (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of 276% compared to the typical volume of 1,658 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 29.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 30.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,358 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 25.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.