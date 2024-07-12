Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TROX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Tronox stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 859,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

