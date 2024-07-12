TrueFi (TRU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.75 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $137.74 million and approximately $34.75 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,850,972 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,153,849,265.2908316 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12081739 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $52,598,944.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

