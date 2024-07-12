Truist Financial Cuts First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.88 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

