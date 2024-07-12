Truist Financial Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $24.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.63 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after acquiring an additional 414,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 349,147 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

