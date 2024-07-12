Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.67

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 711945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

