Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 91,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 696,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,775 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

