Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TRST traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 229.50 ($2.94). The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,753. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.50 ($3.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23. The company has a market capitalization of £952.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,860.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($219,029.08). 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

