Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.23

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), with a volume of 111536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.22 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a market cap of £3.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

